Saranac Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Saranac Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,580 shares during the quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $3,772,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 264,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $118,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $219,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,900.05. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,107 shares of company stock worth $949,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.