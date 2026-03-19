Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.4%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

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