Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Liquidia Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Liquidia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $1,021,427.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 579,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,717.42. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $791,345.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,730.69. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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