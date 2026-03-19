Rifat Kerim Akgonul Sells 7,594 Shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 7,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $329,503.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,904.31. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.4%

Pegasystems stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

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Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 321.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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