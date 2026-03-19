Innova Wealth Partners Lowers Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,127 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 703,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 363,998 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,969,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares in the last quarter.

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iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $1.168 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

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