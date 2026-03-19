Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 81,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 44,650 put options.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John A. Wolfe & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities. The Fund utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.