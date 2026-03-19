SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,392,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 7,386,522 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $33.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $178,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,407,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after buying an additional 2,537,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 627,933 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,018,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 565,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 393,948 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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