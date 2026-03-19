SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,392,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 7,386,522 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $33.53.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
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