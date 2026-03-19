Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S $QCJL

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S (BATS:QCJL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCJL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S during the third quarter worth $418,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

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FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S Price Performance

QCJL opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July (QCJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral QCJL was launched on Jul 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

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