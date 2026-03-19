Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Qfin had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.95 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Qfin’s conference call:

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Qfin reported a sharp near-term earnings and volume contraction—total loan facilitation and origination fell 21.8% YoY to RMB 70.3 billion , Q4 non?GAAP net income declined 45.7% YoY to RMB 1.07 billion , and Q1 2026 guidance is for RMB 900–950 million non?GAAP net income (down ~51–53% YoY), signaling near?term pressure on profitability.

, Q4 non?GAAP net income declined 45.7% YoY to , and Q1 2026 guidance is for non?GAAP net income (down ~51–53% YoY), signaling near?term pressure on profitability. Management says risk controls are working—model AUC improved ~10–15%, FPD30 for new loans fell ~18% QoQ, and C?M2 delinquency has declined (an 8.2% MoM drop into January), indicating early stabilization in asset quality.

The technology solutions business is a clear growth engine—loan volume grew ~448% YoY to an outstanding balance of ~ RMB 11.7 billion , AI products are scaling, and management launched initial overseas operations with plans to expand across multiple regions in 2026.

, AI products are scaling, and management launched initial overseas operations with plans to expand across multiple regions in 2026. Funding and capital actions are mixed—ABS issuance grew ~40.8% to RMB 21.4 billion and funding cost fell QoQ, while liquidity risks remain and the market may push ABS costs higher; concurrently the company returned capital aggressively (?$200M dividends and ?$680M buybacks in 2025 and repurchased callable bonds), which strengthens shareholder returns but leaves funding uncertainty for near term.

Qfin Trading Down 8.5%

QFIN opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. Qfin has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Qfin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qfin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qfin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exit Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Qfin during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Qfin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Qfin

Here are the key news stories impacting Qfin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its semi?annual dividend and formally declared a cash distribution of $0.78 per share (record date Apr 22, pay date May 14). The board’s move signals returning capital to shareholders and may support the stock as income investors react. Qfin Raises Semi-Annual Dividend

Company raised its semi?annual dividend and formally declared a cash distribution of $0.78 per share (record date Apr 22, pay date May 14). The board’s move signals returning capital to shareholders and may support the stock as income investors react. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains strong: Q4 net margin reported at ~31.1% and return on equity ~25.2%, with low leverage (debt/equity ~0.20) — signs the core business is generating healthy cash flow despite top?line pressure. Press Release / Financials

Profitability remains strong: Q4 net margin reported at ~31.1% and return on equity ~25.2%, with low leverage (debt/equity ~0.20) — signs the core business is generating healthy cash flow despite top?line pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 ($1.12 vs. $1.13); the miss is marginal on EPS but accompanied by the bigger revenue shortfall (see below). Investors will watch management’s commentary in the earnings call transcript and slide deck for guidance and drivers. Earnings Call / Transcript

Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 ($1.12 vs. $1.13); the miss is marginal on EPS but accompanied by the bigger revenue shortfall (see below). Investors will watch management’s commentary in the earnings call transcript and slide deck for guidance and drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Company released an earnings presentation and call materials that detail credit performance, cost trends and capital allocation — useful for assessing whether the revenue weakness is transitory or structural. Slide Deck

Company released an earnings presentation and call materials that detail credit performance, cost trends and capital allocation — useful for assessing whether the revenue weakness is transitory or structural. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed materially: Q4 revenue came in at $585.1M vs. consensus ~$664.95M — a significant shortfall that likely drove short?term selling pressure as investors worry about demand and growth trajectory. Q4 Revenue Miss Coverage

Revenue missed materially: Q4 revenue came in at $585.1M vs. consensus ~$664.95M — a significant shortfall that likely drove short?term selling pressure as investors worry about demand and growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reduced its price target from $30.30 to $23.40 (maintaining a “buy” rating), trimming analyst upside and likely contributing to downward pressure on the stock. Lower target suggests reduced near?term expectations even as the firm stays constructive. Jefferies Lowers Price Target

Qfin Company Profile

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360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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