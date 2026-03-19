WBI Investments LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:V opened at $299.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.07. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.50 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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