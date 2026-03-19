WBI Investments LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched Visa CLI (Visa Crypto Labs), an experimental command-line tool that lets AI agents execute payments — a visible push into agentic/programmable payments that could open new revenue streams if it scales. Visa and Stripe-backed Tempo launch tools for AI agents on same day
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is supporting Stripe/Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol to enable card-based payments for trusted autonomous agents and integrating the protocol on the Visa Acceptance Platform — expands addressable volume for card transactions in new agentic commerce use cases. Visa Scales Agentic Commerce Through Stripe Protocol Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched “Agentic Ready,” a program to help banks test AI-driven payments and has enrolled major issuers — this speeds enterprise adoption and could accelerate transaction volume if pilots convert to live flows. Visa Launches Agentic Ready Program to Help Banks Test AI Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Ingenico to integrate Visa Acceptance Platform into AXIUM Android POS devices expands in?store unified commerce capabilities and could support merchant wins and volume growth. Ingenico and Visa Collaborate to Accelerate Unified Commerce Solutions Across Industries
- Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard’s $1.8B BVNK buy (stablecoin rails) spotlights competitor investment in stablecoin infrastructure; it validates the market opportunity Visa is also pursuing but increases competitive pressure on crypto?payments initiatives. How Does BVNK Acquisition Strengthen Mastercard’s Stablecoin Ambitions?
- Neutral Sentiment: London Court of Appeal allowed Visa and Mastercard to appeal a prior ruling finding their multilateral interchange fees breached competition law — short?term legal uncertainty remains, but permission to appeal reduces immediate finality of the adverse judgment. Mastercard, Visa can appeal UK ruling that merchant fees breach antitrust law
- Negative Sentiment: A market note highlighted that Visa’s shares fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting profit?taking and investor caution despite product launches — this sentiment pressure can amplify intraday downside. Here’s Why Visa (V) Fell More Than Broader Market
Visa Stock Down 3.0%
NYSE:V opened at $299.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.07. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.50 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
Further Reading
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