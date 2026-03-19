JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,373,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,903,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,084,000 after acquiring an additional 859,879 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,498,000 after purchasing an additional 810,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,209,000 after purchasing an additional 690,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,072,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,053,000 after purchasing an additional 636,586 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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