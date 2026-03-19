Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 19,465 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $523,755,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,644,000 after buying an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,512,000 after buying an additional 1,532,389 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,604,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Phillips 66 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded PSX to “strong?buy,” which can attract buyers and support near?term momentum. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded PSX to “strong?buy,” which can attract buyers and support near?term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Phillips 66 recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.27 (paid Mar 4), increasing yield and reinforcing the company’s cash?return policy for income investors. Read More.

Phillips 66 recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.27 (paid Mar 4), increasing yield and reinforcing the company’s cash?return policy for income investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares (~$30k), a small insider buy that provides modest validation from management-level ownership. Read More.

Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares (~$30k), a small insider buy that provides modest validation from management-level ownership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $170 but kept a “neutral” rating—an adjustment that tracks higher prices but is not a clear catalyst. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $170 but kept a “neutral” rating—an adjustment that tracks higher prices but is not a clear catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Piper Sandler energy conference; the transcript provides operational color for investors but contained no market?moving surprises. Read More.

Management presented at the Piper Sandler energy conference; the transcript provides operational color for investors but contained no market?moving surprises. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Phillips 66 entered a 364?day $2.25 billion term loan — a sizable short?term funding action that supports liquidity but raises questions about near?term debt rollover and cost. Read More.

Phillips 66 entered a 364?day $2.25 billion term loan — a sizable short?term funding action that supports liquidity but raises questions about near?term debt rollover and cost. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: EVP Brian Mandell disposed of ~42,800 shares (~$7.26M), a large sale that can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling: EVP Brian Mandell disposed of ~42,800 shares (~$7.26M), a large sale that can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares (~$662k), trimming her stake by ~30%, adding to visible insider exits this month. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2%

PSX stock opened at $173.14 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $178.38. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,193.37. The trade was a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,688 shares of company stock worth $14,066,145. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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