Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:CL opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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