China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $19.8901. China Construction Bank shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 9,116 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Construction Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.6%

About China Construction Bank

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.13.

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:CICHY) is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB’s core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

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