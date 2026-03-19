BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,801,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the previous session’s volume of 219,099 shares.The stock last traded at $42.34 and had previously closed at $42.24.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

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BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

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The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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