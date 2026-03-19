BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAGGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,801,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the previous session’s volume of 219,099 shares.The stock last traded at $42.34 and had previously closed at $42.24.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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