BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,801,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the previous session’s volume of 219,099 shares.The stock last traded at $42.34 and had previously closed at $42.24.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.