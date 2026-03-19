Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 274.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 140,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 103,202 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $393,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

MTUM stock opened at $246.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

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