RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,441,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,211 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,996,000 after buying an additional 6,782,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,029,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,206,000 after buying an additional 889,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,868,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,517,000 after buying an additional 984,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP now owns 12,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,333,000 after buying an additional 5,869,620 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPLG stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Further Reading

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