Innova Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $15,713,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,672,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0%

EEM stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.