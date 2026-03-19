Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 38,371 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,593 put options.

Fiserv News Roundup

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

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Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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