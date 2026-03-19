Goldentree Asset Management LP Has $66.32 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Goldentree Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,448,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,580 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up approximately 5.5% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $66,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 238,516 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,363,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572,844 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,586.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 434,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,006,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 519,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

See Also

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