10,750 Shares in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF $QQA Acquired by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 235.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

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Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Down 1.1%

QQA opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

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