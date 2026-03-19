Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,542 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Cos makes up about 18.5% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Cos worth $224,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Cos by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Bausch Health Cos by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

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Bausch Health Cos Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.37. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch Health Cos ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 875.00%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.33.

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Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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