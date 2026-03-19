Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.33. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $2.3210, with a volume of 215,404 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Akso Health Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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