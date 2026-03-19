Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 topline — Pfizer reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 study showing TALZENNA (talazoparib) plus XTANDI (enzalutamide) significantly improved radiographic progression?free survival in HRR?mutated metastatic castration?sensitive prostate cancer, a meaningful late?stage win that could expand a high?value oncology franchise. TALAPRO-3 Topline

Positive Phase 3 topline — Pfizer reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 study showing TALZENNA (talazoparib) plus XTANDI (enzalutamide) significantly improved radiographic progression?free survival in HRR?mutated metastatic castration?sensitive prostate cancer, a meaningful late?stage win that could expand a high?value oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Mid?stage breast cancer data supports pipeline — Pfizer’s Phase 2 FOURLIGHT?1 trial of atirmociclib met its primary endpoint in second?line HR+/HER2? metastatic breast cancer, cutting risk of progression and strengthening Pfizer’s bid to follow on from CDK4/6 leaders (Ibrance, etc.). This readout is being positioned as a key oncology catalyst. Atirmociclib Phase 2 Results

Mid?stage breast cancer data supports pipeline — Pfizer’s Phase 2 FOURLIGHT?1 trial of atirmociclib met its primary endpoint in second?line HR+/HER2? metastatic breast cancer, cutting risk of progression and strengthening Pfizer’s bid to follow on from CDK4/6 leaders (Ibrance, etc.). This readout is being positioned as a key oncology catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and price?target lift — HSBC raised its price target to $32 and moved to a buy rating, citing upside to Pfizer’s valuation; that upgrade has drawn investor attention and provided near?term support. HSBC Upgrade

Analyst upgrade and price?target lift — HSBC raised its price target to $32 and moved to a buy rating, citing upside to Pfizer’s valuation; that upgrade has drawn investor attention and provided near?term support. Neutral Sentiment: Early?stage liver program advanced — Pfizer updated progress on a Phase 1 PF?07328948 liver study, which modestly supports the pipeline but is an early, lower?visibility catalyst. PF?07328948 Liver Study

Early?stage liver program advanced — Pfizer updated progress on a Phase 1 PF?07328948 liver study, which modestly supports the pipeline but is an early, lower?visibility catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Public commentary and investor interest — Media/columnist coverage (including Jim Cramer) and various valuation pieces have increased attention on PFE, driving trading volume but not a clear directional catalyst. Cramer & Media Coverage

Public commentary and investor interest — Media/columnist coverage (including Jim Cramer) and various valuation pieces have increased attention on PFE, driving trading volume but not a clear directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Program trimming: early?stage melanoma study ended — Pfizer discontinued an early?stage melanoma study (PF?08046031), which trims one oncology bet and tempers the otherwise bullish pipeline narrative. Melanoma Study Stop

Program trimming: early?stage melanoma study ended — Pfizer discontinued an early?stage melanoma study (PF?08046031), which trims one oncology bet and tempers the otherwise bullish pipeline narrative. Negative Sentiment: Industry pricing scrutiny — A Reuters/analysis piece on TrumpRx highlights continued political scrutiny of U.S. drug prices; broader policy and pricing headlines can pressure large pharma multiples and investor sentiment for companies like Pfizer. TrumpRx Pricing Analysis

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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