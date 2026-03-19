Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 6,558 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $289,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 129,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,700. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock worth $460,974 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Down 5.0%

SBUX opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.