iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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