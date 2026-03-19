Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Virgin Wines UK had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of VINO stock opened at GBX 55.02 on Thursday. Virgin Wines UK has a 12-month low of GBX 41.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.88. The company has a market capitalization of £27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.16.

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Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

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Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

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