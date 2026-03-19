Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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