The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.4% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $805.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $902.09 and its 200-day moving average is $844.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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