Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $355.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.21, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,479.77. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,228 shares of company stock worth $19,992,391 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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