SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

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