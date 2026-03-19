Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,908 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $87,002.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,284.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $974,446.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,718 shares of company stock worth $5,236,281. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.