Severin Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Severin Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE DG opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.23. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

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Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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