JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,844,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GTM. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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