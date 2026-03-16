Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $20.82 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.37 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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