ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

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iShares Gold Trust Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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