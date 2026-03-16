Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Evergy worth $42,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 969.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,329,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,101 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,860,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 169.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,438,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,390,000 after buying an additional 904,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 136.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 579,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Evergy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Evergy Stock Up 1.1%

EVRG opened at $82.63 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $85.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Evergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Evergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets and ratings — Barclays moved to “overweight” and raised its target to $89, Citigroup boosted its target to $95 and other firms nudged targets higher, supporting upside expectations for EVRG. MarketBeat EVRG coverage

Analysts lifted targets and ratings — Barclays moved to “overweight” and raised its target to $89, Citigroup boosted its target to $95 and other firms nudged targets higher, supporting upside expectations for EVRG. Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed: Evergy declared a $0.695 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.78; ~3.4% yield), paid March 20 to holders of record March 10 — steady income supports investor demand for the utility. Dividend / MarketBeat note

Dividend confirmed: Evergy declared a $0.695 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.78; ~3.4% yield), paid March 20 to holders of record March 10 — steady income supports investor demand for the utility. Positive Sentiment: Momentum signal: EVRG met an 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark, indicating stronger price performance versus peers and likely attracting momentum/quant flows. Evergy meets 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark

Momentum signal: EVRG met an 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark, indicating stronger price performance versus peers and likely attracting momentum/quant flows. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: they raised Q2 2026 slightly (to $0.87) but trimmed several near?term and FY2026/FY2027 lines marginally (FY2026 from $4.27 to $4.22). These are small adjustments that modestly alter near?term EPS visibility but don’t imply large strategy changes. Zacks / MarketBeat summary

Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: they raised Q2 2026 slightly (to $0.87) but trimmed several near?term and FY2026/FY2027 lines marginally (FY2026 from $4.27 to $4.22). These are small adjustments that modestly alter near?term EPS visibility but don’t imply large strategy changes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity shows minor new/small stakes by several managers (small dollar buys disclosed); overall 87%+ of shares remain institutionally owned — little immediate impact but underscores steady institutional interest. MarketBeat institutional ownership

Institutional activity shows minor new/small stakes by several managers (small dollar buys disclosed); overall 87%+ of shares remain institutionally owned — little immediate impact but underscores steady institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two senior VPs sold shares this week — Heather Humphrey sold 3,650 shares at ~$82.61 (SEC filing) and Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares at ~$82.19 — reductions of ~7.7% and ~11.7% in their holdings, respectively. Multiple insider sales can concern investors about near?term insider conviction. InsiderTrades alert SEC Form 4 (King)

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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