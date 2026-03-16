Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,130 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $528,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $710.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $728.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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