Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $35.58 Million Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,648 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Conagra Brands worth $35,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,241,000 after purchasing an additional 966,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,202,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,363,000 after buying an additional 588,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,414,000 after buying an additional 3,173,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,674,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,672,000 after buying an additional 2,618,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,870,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,405,000 after acquiring an additional 193,829 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -636.36%.

Trending Headlines about Conagra Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Conagra announced a roughly $220M expansion of its Fayetteville, AR production facility, which management says should increase capacity and support margin improvement over time. This is being viewed as a strategic, long-term investment in efficiency and supply. Conagra Expansion

Conagra announced a roughly $220M expansion of its Fayetteville, AR production facility, which management says should increase capacity and support margin improvement over time. This is being viewed as a strategic, long-term investment in efficiency and supply. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary (The Motley Fool) notes Conagra’s stock has started 2026 with strength (early YTD gains), and revisits whether CAG is a long-term buy — supporting bullish investor interest and momentum. Is Conagra a Long-Term Buy?

Market commentary (The Motley Fool) notes Conagra’s stock has started 2026 with strength (early YTD gains), and revisits whether CAG is a long-term buy — supporting bullish investor interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Conagra was listed among stocks that moved significantly yesterday, signaling above-average trading volume and short-term volatility that can amplify reactions to news. Stocks Making Big Moves

Conagra was listed among stocks that moved significantly yesterday, signaling above-average trading volume and short-term volatility that can amplify reactions to news. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo turned more bearish on large food producers and reiterated an “underweight” on Conagra while cutting its price target to $15 (from $20), citing risks from persistent inflation and sluggish consumer demand that could pressure earnings and the company’s dividend profile — a clear near-term headwind for the stock. Wells Fargo Turns Bearish

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Further Reading

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