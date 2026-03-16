ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 70,312 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $187,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6%

ACWI opened at $139.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $148.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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