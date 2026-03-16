Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $13.27 Million in SAP SE $SAP

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,674 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of SAP by 21.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. grew its stake in SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $283.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $189.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $187.93 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

See Also

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