Holocene Advisors LP Has $361.95 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,030 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $361,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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