Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $35.64 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Horiko Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 8.4% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $941.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $893.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.35. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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