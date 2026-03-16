Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,184 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Sherwin-Williams worth $304,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $319.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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