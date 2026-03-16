Junto Capital Management LP Invests $23.15 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,476 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.20 and a 1 year high of $682.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 481,168 shares in the company, valued at $121,735,504. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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