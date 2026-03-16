Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Holdings Cut by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206,572 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $93,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,138 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,913,000 after purchasing an additional 889,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,894,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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