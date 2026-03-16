Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 273.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $33,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $153.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -366.10 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.56 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,119.20. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.