Jain Global LLC Has $16.69 Million Position in Workiva Inc. $WK

Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 287.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Workiva Trading Up 0.3%

Workiva stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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