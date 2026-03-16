Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888,385 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 2.0% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $197,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 42,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,597.62. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,080. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.