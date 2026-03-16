Jain Global LLC Buys 353,324 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 749.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 353,324 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 0.2% of Jain Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CRH by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CRH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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